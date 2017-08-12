You’re sickened? Great…Now What?

On Friday night, hundreds of terrorists, white men, for those of you who think “terrorism” applies solely to Muslims, marched through the streets of Charlottesville, VA with tiki torches and chants declaring that their lives mattered, that they weren’t going to take “it” anymore and that they were taking their country back. From whom? I’m not sure but, ok. What happened in Charlottesville, VA isn’t shocking to me though. Unfortunately, it IS shocking to 50% of my friends who aren’t black and 99% of everyone else’s friends who’ve all commented, “I’m shocked” or “This is disgusting” or my personal favorite, “I’m sickened.” Ok, so? What are you doing with that shock and disgust and sickened feeling? Are you doing your part by posting that then turning away from the news because it’s “just too much”? I even had the displeasure of stumbling upon a photographer’s page where he posted the photo of the victims being flung in the air and someone had the nerve to comment, “That’s a great shot, though?” I’m sorry, did you remove your humanity for the sake of art? When I asked if that was her only comment on the matter, I was quickly checked saying that there are many photographers on the page so a comment solely about the photo and not the subject is normal. Is it?