You're Thinking About Failure Wrong

Failure. It’s a word that many high-performing businesspeople won’t even utter, let alone celebrate.

But to Greg Hickman, founder and CEO of Denver, CO-based System.ly, failure isn’t just to be accepted; it’s something to view as a source of incredible lessons and insight. “I think it’s essential to progress and growth,” says Hickman, who views failure as a source of feedback. “If there wasn’t failure, there wouldn’t be success.”

System.ly is viewed as a premiere marketing automation service provider, helping coaches and consultants scale their businesses faster, but not all of Hickman’s earlier ventures were quite so successful. He spent many years in the mobile marketing arena, including founding a mobile marketing agency.

While he had extensive experience in the industry, his business wasn’t taking off as expected. He readily admits there were several flaws in his approach: “It was a case of a business owner falling too deeply in love with the solution I was providing, when I really needed to be in love with the problem,” Hickman says.

It wasn’t until he took a good, long look at why his business wasn’t growing that he was able to pinpoint the problems, and adjust accordingly.

But teasing apart the source of his struggles — and learning from them — required help from someone not knee-deep in the business with him.

After watching Hickman’s struggles and listening to his issues, a trusted peer challenged Hickman to validate a brand-new business idea. This external support helped Hickman get to the root of some of the problems he’d been experiencing and create a different approach, which resulted in a new business.

Even when Hickman was able to see a path to moving forward in a different direction, the shift took some time to get used to. “I had spent the better part of a decade doing this other thing,” he explains. “I kind of felt like I was throwing everything away.”

But when he was able to turn off his emotions and think about the situation more pragmatically, he asked himself, “Do you want to be know as ‘the mobile guy,’ or do you want to have a successful business?” The answer was clear.

Hickman recommends other business owners and entrepreneurs make the effort to review their own setbacks and, yes, failures for the lessons only challenges can bring. Some of his tips:

1. Start cultivating a network of entrepreneurs. “We are a product of our environment,” he says. Whether it’s an accountability partner, a mastermind group, a network of other entrepreneurs... you need a group to bounce ideas off of and share successes and setbacks. For instance, Hickman says he “100 percent” needed a trusted, outside perspective to help him analyze his business situation objectively.

2. Push yourself. Being around people whose idea of “normal” was so far beyond what he could imagine helped Hickman grow a bigger vision — and risk more. When those you hang with expect more of themselves, you’ll soon start to expect more as well.

3. Get out there. “Talk to as many customers as possible, in person or on the phone,” he recommends. Talking to more of your potential market, sooner, will shorten your learning curve. Hickman says he could have figured out his customers’ real pain much sooner if he’d taken the time to talk to them — and listen.

4. Do the inner stuff. “There was definitely a lot of internal work that was needed,” recalls Hickman. Then once he was over the mindset stuff, he could move forward with his new idea.