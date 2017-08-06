You're Tougher than Your Challenges

In life, challenges are inevitable. Things may be tough but we can be tougher.

Watch the above video of 10 years old Ezra Frech who is an inspiration to many. He was born with congenital limb differences, missing his left knee and left fibula, and fingers on his left hand. At 11 months, when he started to pull himself up to stand, he received his first prosthetic leg. He quickly learned to walk and has been unstoppable ever since.

Ezra thinks of himself as an athlete, not disabled. Since Ezra was 4 years old, he has spoken at schools, bringing his message that "Being Different is OK" and raising awareness and understanding for the physically challenged.

When asked how he stay so positive, Ezra says he believes that one needs to "Focus on what you have versus what you don't have." "I've a great life. I've a great family. I've great legs. I've great friends. I've great school." "I'm just grateful that I have so many things that are great in my life! "

reginacho.com

Since young, I have always thought this message to be true... despite our life's challenges and obstacles, we need to focus on what we do have and not what we don't have. We are all born uniquely special, we do not need to compare ourselves with others and we do not need to constantly look for approval from others. Basically, we do not have to prove anything because we are God's special masterpiece. God has created all of us with a special purpose. In whatever circumstances you may be in, know that you are equipped and empowered to do anything HE has called you to do.