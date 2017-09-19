Youth Demonstrate Leadership in Peacebuilding

Co-authored by Doug Ragan, Chief of UN-Habitat Youth and Livelihoods Unit

Actions speak louder than words, but words also matter

The United Nations (UN) will be celebrating International Day of Peace (“Peace Day”) on September 21, 2017. Established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly, Peace Day provides a time for humanity to come together to commit to harmony, regardless of differences, and contribute to building a “Culture of Peace.” One theme of this year’s Peace Day is the recognition of young men and women's role in peace building.

Youth are often seen as the number one demographic engaged in both peace and war-making. With the world population surpassing seven billion at the start of 2012, and people under the age of 30 accounting for more than half of this population, youth are a critical demographic to engage in social, economic, and political life. Far too often the dialogue around youth focuses on them as problems, with young men portrayed as frustrated and potential terrorists and young women as victims. This view runs contrary to the evidence “on the ground,” which has demonstrated that the majority of youth seek to be a positive force in their communities.

One of the great successes related to peace has been the signing of the peace accord between the Government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that ended a half-century of war, which left more than 200,000 people dead. Key to the success of this peace was the participation of young men and women, from the Colombian population at-large to the demobilized members of FARC.

To celebrate this accord, a new training programme focused on peacebuilding and entrepreneurship was launched by the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Colombian National Vocational Training Agency (SENA) in Cali, Colombia. Ten youth-led groups were selected and trained in skills ranging from business to conflict resolution. Over the next year, these groups will undertake projects ranging from supporting young people dealing with drug addiction to providing a community space that youth can use for music and other arts. The main message from the youth leaders of these project was that they needed to be an example for other young people across Colombia who are looking for safe spaces and new role models following the signing of the peace accords.

"Peace is built by example, and if a young person learns compassion, he will not hesitate to teach another how to do it," Carmen Calonge, Coordinator of Cooperativa Multiactiva Escuela Taller, a Colombian-based organization offering vocational training to youth.

Across the hemisphere, UN-Habitat recently partnered with local youth and organizations to establish a One Stop Youth Resource Centre in Mogadishu, Somalia, to serve as a safe and “generative” space by providing skills training and health services.

“The Mogadishu One Stop Youth Centre is a symbol of hope that offers us a physical space that we can tailor to meet our needs,” states Cabdi Kaafi Mahamuud Makaraan, Chairman of the Banadir Regional Youth Association (BARYA) and youth leader in Mogadishu. He continues, “Youth in Mogadishu want a centre that connects all youth in Somalia; a centre where youth can both watch and play a game of football, a centre that raises awareness for the youth and has youth advocacy programs, a centre that trains youth on how to be economically, socially and politically empowered and most importantly, a youth-friendly centre that is safe, peaceful and offers equal opportunities for both young men and women.”

The Mogadishu Centre is now a model for two other cities in Somalia, in addition to four pillar centres in other capitals in East Africa.

UN-Habitat Youth speaking at an event in Somalia.

It is often said that “actions speak louder than words,” which sounds convincing when considering the recent peace accord and the Mogadishu One Stop Youth Centre. Yet, words are also important, because without the recognition through the media, by leaders in government, academia and policy makers, young people’s work will never be taken into account when decisions are made. Ageism, or an inherent bias against a certain age group, is prevalent in most decision-making regarding youth, meaning that they face a “glass ceiling” similar to what women face when trying to assure that they are heard and taken seriously.

UNSOM Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau supports public spaces for sports in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Yet, there is a positive sign. UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security (SCR 2250) was adopted in 2015. This resolution uniquely recognizes the leadership role of youth and youth-led agencies. Youth-led development, a term coined by Peace Child International and operationalized in programmes by UN-Habitat, is a philosophy that places youth at the centre of their own development. SCR 2250 outlines five key pillars for action on youth and peacebuilding: participation, protection, prevention, partnerships and disengagement and reintegration. This comprehensive resolution, combined with Goal 16 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, calls for “responsive, inclusive, and participatory and representative decision-making at all levels” and lays the groundwork for research and policy to meaningfully engage youth as leaders in peacebuilding and decision-making.

As challenges continue to plague cities, not least relating to basic human rights, young people remain important actors in facilitating democratic processes and promoting peace.