Youth Leaders Gather to Discuss Gender Representation in the Media

What do you do if you don’t see yourself on screen? How should we react to the negative stereotypes we see of people of color in films? How do we combat the gender imbalances faced by women in Hollywood? Can we change these narrative in the media? This Saturday, 250 youth leaders will gather to learn exactly how.

Young leaders nominated by their local community organizations will gather at LucasFilms in San Francisco for The Representation Project’s second annual Youth Leadership Summit, a day long training session which aims to teach teens and young adults the skills they can use to advance equality in film and media. The summit will include workshops and panels from community groups to address equality from a variety of angles, such as The Imagine Bus Project, who help incarcerated juveniles find their voice through art.

Aptly themed “Disrupt the Narrative”, the summit hopes to teach attendees how to utilize social media, film, art, writing and other actions to the cultural change they want to see in their community. Through the conference, The Representation Project hopes to educate young people about media literacy and drive cultural change on a grass roots and personal level.

The conference is hosted by The Representation Project, the non-profit behind the documentaries Miss Representation and The Mask You Live In. Miss Representation ignited discussions on the narrow stereotypes in which gender is represented in film when it premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. The films’ director, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, would continue these discussions through several popular social media campaigns she helped run, calling attention to gender inequality in the media. Her viral #AskHerMore hashtag challenged media commentators to recognize women for more than their appearance by asking them more than “Who are you wearing?” on award show red carpets.

Following the success of the documentaries, Newsom founded The Representation Project, recognizing the need to continue the work she began with the films, through ongoing educational programming on and offline. Where “Miss Representation” brought to light where changes is needed, the summit focuses on how to empower others to drive that change.