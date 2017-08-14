Youth Opioid Emergency: We Know What Doesn’t Work

Scenario: Suppose that a foreign power, political movement or terrorist organization was reaching into our communities, our schools and our families, and threatening the very lives of the most vulnerable among us on a mass scale?

What might the response be? It would be something on the order of a declaration of war. Resources would be mobilized. The best minds would be brought to bear on solving the problem. The nation would focus its attention and efforts on eradicating the threat, which would be dealt with quickly and definitively.

Is this not what the scourge of addiction and drug abuse is doing to our young citizens, our schoolchildren?

As a registered nurse experienced in the field of addiction rehab, an author, expert and activist on the subject of recovery, and—a recovering individual of 26 years who has lived this nightmare, I’d like to make a few observations.

Today more than ever, young people are seatbelted, buckled in, safety padded and helmeted, and otherwise bubble-wrapped from the harsh world. The shift in attitudes and behaviors has resulted in a more anti-septic, better-living-through-chemistry approach to life. It’s in this environment that the medicine cabinets of America became full of prescription meds, ripe for misappropriation.

The other byproduct of this shielding effect has been a misperception by young people that they are bulletproof. It’s helpful to understand a basic fact about development; the human brain takes a quarter-century to fully mature. This means a teenager’s brain is much more gas pedal than brakes. While the ability to comprehend and weigh consequences is not fully online until the mid-20s, the ability to take risks comes much sooner, and is actually enhanced in social peer situations. So, when my mother said “It’s fun until someone loses an eye,” all I could hear was, “It’s fun” followed by blahblahblah.

Antidrug approaches started with Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No”. Then came “This is your brain on drugs,” with the unappetizing egg frying in burnt butter. Next was the Scared Straight campaign. Demonizing drugs is doomed to failure. Young people are sophisticated as never before, and scare tactics never really worked anyway. Another problem is that it’s simply disingenuous. Most parents inhaled at some point. Experimentation, or worse, with recreational or hard drugs was the norm in the 60s, 70s and 80s. We owe young people more than a catchphrase undermined by a double standard.

Whether on the street, or in their bathrooms, drugs are available, and we’ve provided neither the coping skills nor a valid reason why young people should decline. It is no longer a problem; it’s a crisis. So, getting back to that scenario… For a few minutes last week, the president appeared to be taking the problem that seriously, only to say he’ll wait for recommendations. Sorry kids, can you please stop dying while we wait for recommendations? Having lost the war on drugs so far, perhaps it’s time to declare war on addiction.

In healthcare, the highest ideal is preventive medicine: primary, secondary and tertiary. The focus of each level should be on underlying causes and conditions, rather than superficial symptoms. In reverse order, the school librarian administering Narcan to an overdosing student is the third tier, tertiary prevention. A high school sophomore going into drug treatment is secondary prevention. And young people with options in life that render mind-altering drugs uninteresting, inappropriate and useless is primary prevention.

So, how do we apply the principles of preventive medicine to this problem, particularly Primary Prevention? Understanding that the development and learning of normal growth use the same neural circuitry as recovery and personal transformation, it’s useful to examine what has worked for people who have successfully changed for the better. The traditional model of recovery gets several things really right.

Giving is a defining principle of recovery. There is no competition, only an atmosphere of acceptance and understanding that we are all in it together. We extend ourselves, and tell new people exactly what we did to succeed. In fact, if we could give them success, we would. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way, but support and guidance are the rule. Nowhere else in the world does this happen, certainly not in business or politics, but it needs to start. This is how traditional recovery operates by attraction, which appeals to the gas pedal part of the young mind, and is certainly more powerful than scare tactics, which rely on underdeveloped brakes. Opening doors to attractive possibilities in real life reveals the limitation of drug abuse without resorting to negative advertising.

Let’s get honest. It’s legitimate that we didn’t know what we didn’t know in the past, but now we need to be more responsible. Do as we say, not as we do isn’t going to cut it anymore. We can demonstrate integrity and humility by admitting that we didn’t get it right, but we must realize it is now our actions, not our words, that matter.

There are no quick fixes, and we need to take a hard look at our behavior and our society. We can place more emphasis on achievement without blind competition. We may want to reconsider giving trophies to everyone, and simply get back to core values of tolerance, inclusiveness, sportsmanship and encouragement. Observe the rule of going first by demonstrating approval and acceptance of young people wherever possible and appropriate. We can’t wait for our leadership, and we do not need permission to enact the change we want to see.