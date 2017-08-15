You've Got Your Story... Now What?

With all the hoopla about defining your brand story, it can seem like all you need to do to impress your clients is to have a good tale to share.

Not so, says storytelling and branding expert Chris Smith, founder of The Campfire Effect. Mesa, AZ-based The Campfire Effect is committed to teaching entrepreneurs and their teams how leverage the power of story to increase clients, revenue and worldwide impact.

“The worst thing ever is to tell your story, people love it, and then they do nothing,” Smith says. In other words, defining your brand story is only the first step. As entrepreneurs, it’s our responsibility to not only tell a good brand story, but let your market know how to use that story in their own lives.

When Smith works with his clients, they start by defining their core personal brand story, which includes five elements: Who you are, what you do, why you do it, how you do it, and social proof. Once you’ve defined that core story, you can use it to connect with your target audience and move them to action.

But just having the story isn’t enough; you need to use it the right way. Here are four ways marketers misuse stories in the sales process:

1. Your story is inauthentic or misaligned. There’s a difference between creating the story and being the story, Smith says, and if you don’t believe your own story, you’re going to have a hard time convincing anyone else. Make sure you convey your story with confidence so others can believe it, too. If they sense you haven’t completely bought in to your own story, you’ll be dead in the water.

2. You’re focusing on yourself, not on the audience. “We have a real habit of talking about our stories in a way that’s interesting to us, “ Smith says, rather than about what’s interesting to our listeners. Get out of your own head and talk to the audience in the language they understand and find compelling. What do they worry about? What about your product or service is most appealing to them? Speak to them in their own words for immediate connection.

3. You’re entering the story mid-stream. “Human beings are hardwired for context,” says Smith. And that lack of context, he continues, can bother us so much we won’t engage further, let alone click the “buy” button. If you don’t give them some background info so they can place you, they’re lost before you even start. You don’t have to go back to the very beginning, but share just enough so people know who you are and why you do what you do.

4. You don’t give them hope. As a marketer or salesperson, you must convince your audience that not only do you have a solution to their problem, but that it will work for them. By providing customer testimonials (which are, of course, stories of their own), you can create confidence in others that you can help them.