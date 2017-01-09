POLITICS

Twitter Predicts Donald Trump's Response To Meryl Streep's Speech

'What a loser. No way she could've played Chachi. She'll never work again! Sad!'

01/09/2017 04:32 am ET
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, The Huffington Post

Meryl Streep’s poised and headline-making takedown of President-elect Donald Trump had Twitter users wondering one thing Sunday night: Which 140 characters would the president-elect use when he responded?

Based on past performances, folks predicted everything from Trump’s response to the time he would probably tweet his message.

Though Trump had not yet shared his reaction on Twitter, the president-elect responded to Streep’s speech in a brief telephone interview with The New York Times early Monday, calling the acclaimed actor a “Hillary lover.” 

