Yum! Try this Classic Mac and Cheese Recipe!

Mac and cheese is soooo good. You have to try this recipe. Yum!
- Take off your shirt.
- Get in bed.
- Yell to see if your roommate cleaned the pot.
- Walk to the kitchen.
- Clean the pot.
- Fill it with water.
- Place it on the stove.
- Set burner on high.
- Watch.
- Put noodles in.
- Wait.
- Sigh.
- Put in the cheese.
- Remember you’re an idiot.
- Drain.
- Put in the cheese again.
- Add butter.
- Mix.
- Go back to bed.
- Groan.
- Take off your pants.
- Put on 30 Rock.
- Begin to eat.
- Fart.
- Try to ignore it.
- Wait it out.
- Eat again.
- Put the pot on the ground.
- Belch.
- Pass out.
