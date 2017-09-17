YUROAD camping lantern - A must-owned outdoor gear, is now live on Indiegogo

For those who love outdoor activities, this YUROAD camping lantern must be a revolutionary product. It is the first Multi-functional camping lantern that has assembled several parts of must-owned accessories for your outdoor adventure.

With flashlight, Bluetooth speaker, portable battery, and hooks, all in one device, those functional parts to user-friendly solve as many as concerns that could happen to you.

Parts:

YUROAD has the stretchable design; the two models can be changed into camping lantern and flashlight. Pull it up to use as a camping lantern, press it down to be a flashlight for your outdoor time. Meanwhile, a different light is a multi-purpose essential whether as a work & reading light, hurricane lantern, emergency outages. The flashlight could work as SOS emergency

This removable Bluetooth speaker is equipped with the advanced technology, compatible with your mobile devices. Speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used with superior sound quality and the ability of 11 hours playtime with 80% volume. This Bluetooth speaker could be removed if you want to carry on less stuff. But I think you could take it because it could be a good choice as a music player whether you are going to start a party outdoor or do morning running.

It will bring you much trouble when your phone battery is low, but with YUROAD, you do not need to worry this, its built-in 5000 mAh battery will guarantee your power supply. And, there are two hooks, you can hang on your backpack and do not take other room. And its Magnetic base could absorb on the Metal objects, providing 360°LED lighting, and make the range even longer. More important, The whole weight of this YUROAD lantern is 170g, be equal to an iPhone 6 plus, whether for carrying or using, it will be perfectly convenience.

20㎡ lighting areas, 100m range, stretchable design, IPX 4 water-resistant, those features could be Up to standard as an excellent outdoor gear for you!

Where can I buy it?