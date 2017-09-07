Yvonne Orji To Make Film Debut In Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish Comedy

Yvonne Orji is set to star alongside black comedy heavyweights in her first feature film role ever.

The actress, best known for playing Molly on the hit HBO series “Insecure,” has signed on for the upcoming Kevin Hart comedy “Night School,” according to a Deadline report published Tuesday.

Orji will star alongside Hart and “Girls Trip” breakout star, Tiffany Haddish, in the film, about a group of slackers forced to take adult classes in order to pass the GED exam. The comedy is based on a script co-written by Hart, and will be produced by Hart and “Girls Trip” producer Will Packer.