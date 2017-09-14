Zach Braff Has Learned He's 'The Face Of Russian Boner Problems'

It’s been seven years since Zach Braff cured ailments on “Scrubs,” but at least he’s not forgotten: The actor’s well-coiffed likeness is apparently being used in a Russian-language ad for a medical treatment.
On Wednesday, Braff tweeted a grainy image of the ad, which inexplicably features a cutout of himself as J.D., his character in the medical comedy.
A reporter on Twitter, Diana Bruk, provided a translation for part of the poster, which includes the words “reinstates masculine strength.” Bruk added that she is “pretty sure” the phrase functions as a “euphemism for curing impotence.”
(The phrase could also be translated to “restore male power.”)
“I am the face of Russian boner problems,” Braff responded.
It’s unclear when the blurry image was taken or where, exactly, it appears. (BuzzFeed featured it in a 2012 listicle titled “Celebrities On Russian Billboards.”)
But using celebrities as stock photos in ads seems to be a trend in some places. Others on Twitter were quick to follow up with other examples where A-listers were used to promote a confusing array of goods and services in other languages.
Brad Pitt’s likeness was apparently used to illustrate a sample headstone, while Angelina Jolie appeared on a sauna billboard, Britney Spears hawked fast food and Barack Obama (yes, Barack Obama) promoted a tanning service.
