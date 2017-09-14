Zach Braff Has Learned He's 'The Face Of Russian Boner Problems'

It’s been seven years since Zach Braff cured ailments on “Scrubs,” but at least he’s not forgotten: The actor’s well-coiffed likeness is apparently being used in a Russian-language ad for a medical treatment.

On Wednesday, Braff tweeted a grainy image of the ad, which inexplicably features a cutout of himself as J.D., his character in the medical comedy.

A reporter on Twitter, Diana Bruk, provided a translation for part of the poster, which includes the words “reinstates masculine strength.” Bruk added that she is “pretty sure” the phrase functions as a “euphemism for curing impotence.”

(The phrase could also be translated to “restore male power.”)

Lol, in Russia, Zach Braff "reinstates masculine strength," which im pretty sure is a euphemism for curing impotence. https://t.co/0kkQ8nwLt0 — Diana (@BrukDiana) September 13, 2017

“I am the face of Russian boner problems,” Braff responded.

It’s unclear when the blurry image was taken or where, exactly, it appears. (BuzzFeed featured it in a 2012 listicle titled “Celebrities On Russian Billboards.”)

I am the face of Russian boner problems. #blessed https://t.co/nbMZKto2cd — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 13, 2017

But using celebrities as stock photos in ads seems to be a trend in some places. Others on Twitter were quick to follow up with other examples where A-listers were used to promote a confusing array of goods and services in other languages.

Brad Pitt’s likeness was apparently used to illustrate a sample headstone, while Angelina Jolie appeared on a sauna billboard, Britney Spears hawked fast food and Barack Obama (yes, Barack Obama) promoted a tanning service.

could be worse pic.twitter.com/dcyYKBXkgp — Mary Cherry (@EenyMeeeny) September 13, 2017