Zacky Sparks A Match and Lights A Fire With Clear My Mind

It’s easy to get lost in the routine of everyday life and get lost in the hustle and bustle of it where you don’t have time to even think.

Los Angeles native, Zacky does exactly this in his new single, “Clear My Mind” with a distinctive sounds that stands on its own. With an R&B touch laced with hip hop undertones, Clear My Mind, is definitely a good song to jam to whether or not you’re having a good or bad day. Either way, it’ll inspire the listener to look beyond of what is really going on around us.

Under the moniker of Zacky, Zack Burke realized his real passion was storytelling through hip hop with the influence of J Cole’s “Born Sinner” – sometimes it takes of moment of epiphany to realize what your true calling is. In this case, it was very influential hip hop album from probably one of the most humble rappers to date.

After a short stint in San Francisco, Z a c k y returned to LA for college and began writing and producing beats for local rappers and artists that he met in his classes. In early 2017, he decided to step in front of the mic and bring his love for hip hop and guitar-driven pop to life. His debut self-produced single, “Clear My Mind” is set to be released on September 22.