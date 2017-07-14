Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Likely Not Tingling Each Other's Spidey Senses

Like the great (albeit unsuccessful) “Spider-Man” romances before them, Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly doing the whole Peter Parker–Mary Jane thing in real life.

But while multiple outlets claim the stars of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” are dating, the two have poked fun at those rumors online.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming ‘Spider-Man,’” an unnamed source told People. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Never one to pass up an opportunity to keep in 100, Zendaya took to Twitter to address the speculation, joking about many alleged vacations she’s taken with Holland.

“Wait wait ... my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu [Tom Holland]???” the actress wrote.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Holland responded, asking his co-star if their press tour, which took them everywhere from Rome to Korea, counted.

Considering the pair haven’t outright denied the dating rumors, there’s still a chance they’re romancing each other off-screen, which wouldn’t be a total surprise given the mutual love and respect they evidently share. You don’t go on “Lip-Sync Battle” and embarrass yourself with just anybody, OK?

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other ― but, most importantly, they make each other crack up,” People’s source added about their connection. “They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

After watching Zendaya hilariously insult Holland throughout “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” we know at least that is true.