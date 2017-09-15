Zines Are Having a Moment

Zines, zines everywhere. Fangirling began long before twitter or tumblr existed. The original platform for fans to gush about their idols and themselves began with science fiction culture in the late 1920s. Fans handmade and copied pamphlets which were coined “fanzines.” The term was later shortened to “zine” (pronounced ‘zeen’). Later, during the 70’s, zines saw a revival with the punk scene and then again with the Riot Grrrl bands of the 90’s.

A zine, is a do-it-yourself publication. Described romantically by the NYC Feminist Zinefest site, a zine “is like a small, pocket-sized emissary of ideas, one who will eagerly come with you on a long train or bus ride, and share its hidden tales.” Even though zines may not have been present in the popular culture, they have continuously existed in and around various scenes, and certainly among marginalized groups as a means for those to express themselves. The 2017 zine culture is alive and thriving with hundreds of zine festivals worldwide and a listing of over 3,500 zines for sale on Etsy. (A zine festival is an event much like a fair where, zinesters, those who make zines, table and sell or swap their zines) .

In a world where we have so much available to us at our fingertips, literally by swiping a screen, people still take the time to produce something by hand. Is the zine culture becoming more popular? I would contend that zines have been rising in popularity since 2011, when Time published article, “The Anatomy of a Zine”. Yearly there has been an increase in zinefests, especially in the US. Many libraries across the US (and worldwide) have zine archives. Barnard College has a zine collection that actually goes out into circulation. With popular culture’s renewed interest in zines, I worry about the commercialization and destruction of something DIY and genuine. For example, you can enroll in a $675.00 fall course on creating zines at the School of Visual Arts. But why the rising interest in zines when we have the interwebs and social media? I asked Elvis B, co-founder of the NYC Feminist ZInefest and creator of the zine, “Homos in Herstory” why they thought zines were thriving in 2017, and this was their response:

“Zines have been going through a strong revival over the past 5 years...and counting! They fly low on the cultural radar, allowing for zine spaces to be truly cultivated by local communities and interested folks. I personally hope that at the heart of the zine revival is a growing kernel of resistance to surveillance, as evidenced by this newfound devotion to print, and (hopefully) all things analog.”

Here’s your chance to support the local zine community by checking out one of these happenings in the upcoming two months:

Hosted by Mujeristas Collective and June Bar, The Nosotras Zine Fiesta, is a small zinefest held in Bushwick on September 15, from 6pm -2am.

The Paper Jazz Small Press Festival is hosted by The Silent Barn in Bushwick on September 30th from 3pm-6pm.

The Betty Zinefest in Newark will be held on October 7 from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

There will be a panel event October 17th from 6:30pm-8:30pm for the opening of “Zines as Creative Resistance,”a zine exhibition in the Segal Theater at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 5th Avenue, NY. Please note, access is limited after the opening night. The panel event is open to the public, and exhibit will be viewable on that evening. After that, it will only be accessible to CUNY students and community.

The NYC Queer Zine Fair is October 21st and 22nd, from 12pm-7pm, at the NY LGBT Center, room 201A.

The Philly Zinefest is held on November 12th.