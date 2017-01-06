Zoe Saldana Goes Unfiltered About Her 'Gangster' 2-Year-Old Twins

Want the real lowdown on what it’s like to raise twins? Look no further than actress Zoe Saldana.

The “Avatar” star on Thursday offered her hilariously blunt take on life with her 2-year-old twin boys, Cy and Bowie.

“I wish i can say, ‘Oh my god it’s great. It’s [bleeping] bananas. We’re losing our [bleeping] minds,” she said on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden.

And she was just getting warmed up. “They’re just bananas and they’re gangsters and they’re literally living by night because they don’t [bleeping] sleep.”

Yep, Zoe, two of ’em. (Watch the full clip above.)

By the way, here’s a photo of the little guys (with her husband Marco). Two damn cute!

Good morning! ¡Buenos días! Buon Journo ! A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Sep 7, 2016 at 8:55am PDT