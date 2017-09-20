Zola Jesus: "How I was living wasn’t sustainable"

It is often said that art is a reflection of life. For Nika Roza Danilova, or Zola Jesus, as she is better known by, this couldn’t be closer to the truth. The singer and songwriter fell into a deep depression, and unsurprisingly then, her fifth album Okovi sounds dark and heavy. However, making the album also offered a sense of relief, of catharsis. Before she started writing, Zola decided to move back to her hometown of Merrill, Wisconsin, and it was here that the songwriter came to an important realization. “How I was living wasn’t sustainable. Being depressed is one thing, but realizing that you’re so depressed that you can’t live a normal live, I had to admit that to myself. As I got better I was able to channel my depression and sadness in a way that was functional.”