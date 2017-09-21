Zombie GOP Health Bill Temporarily Exits Grave

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have been unable to garner enough support within their own conference for their latest bill to repeal Obamacare. One way they could do it, though, is by adding special provisions to woo holdout senators ― like an amendment that would exempt the state of Alaska from the underlying bill’s harsh provisions. This week on So That Happened, The Intercept’s Ryan Grim and HuffPost health care reporter Jeffrey Young discuss the absurd GOP health care agenda and the unlikelihood of its enactment.

President Trump says we might have to “totally destroy” North Korea ― wow, are we about to have another war? HuffPost reporters Marina Fang and Jessica Schulberg discuss the president’s fiery speech to the United Nations.

And how is it that the president’s using party funds to pay personal legal expenses? HuffPost reporters Paul Blumenthal and Julia Craven explain why this is perfectly legal but still weird.

“So That Happened” was hosted and produced this week by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

