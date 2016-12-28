Four Creative Secrets Every Entrepreneur Needs To Understand

Creativity is one of the most important assets every entrepreneur possesses.

Let me rephrase that: Creativity is ﻿﻿the Most Important Quality an entrepreneur -- ﻿﻿Who Wants to Succeed in Business﻿﻿ -- Needs.

Some would argue passion is the most important quality. That overwhelming deep love that makes your heart skip a beat. But while passion shrinks inevitably, creativity will only grow when given proper attention.

Why is creativity important you might ask?

Well, your boundless imagination -- being able to connect the dots, recognize opportunities and seeing the world through the eyes of your customers -- is the ultimate key to business success.

Creativity leads to innovation. Innovation leads to change. Change, fed with a healthy combination of stamina and persistence, will lead to the success you so very much deserve.

What are the Four Creative Secrets You Need to Know?

#1 Everyone is Creative.

Not just some people. You are creative from the moment you're born till the moment you die. Whether you have evolutionary ideas or revolutionairy ideas. Whether your ideas are extremely practical, or downright outrageous, plain simple or extremely complex: everyone is creative!

This might be the perfect moment to give up on the idea that creativity exists only in the realm of artists and other Super Creative Folks.

#2 Everyone is Uniquely Creative.

While everyone is creative, we're -- Hallelujah! -- Not All Creative in the Same Way. We all have our styles, levels, motives, opportunities and influences. Keep on reading I'll explain later.

#3 You can Expand and Master your Creativity.

When you deepen your understanding of creativity in general -- and especially your own unique creativity -- you learn how to use it in a way that supports your needs and purposes.

More importantly you deepen your understanding of who you are and what you can accomplish! Entrepreneurs pay close attention. This is how dreams escape the Realm of "Maybe Later When I'm Ready" and come to fruition.

#4 There is no ideal or Perfect Form of creativity.

Every Human Being has an Unique Creativity. There are 5 variables that shape your creativity. Your creativity can grow and change. Every combination of the variables is perfect in itself. There is no good or bad creativity.

a. Your Creative Level

Your creative level is connected to your mental capacity. Imagine your brain like a bucket. It came with a particular size and shape when you were born. Thanks to our Growth Mindset we can transform and expand what's already there. Everybody has certain talents. Some have very special talents for math or languages, or for art or dance. What makes those talents interesting is what we do with them.

Beyonce cannot compose a Symphony -- okay, maybe she can --, but Mozart could do it when he was 7 years old. But he didn't conduct pioneering research on radioactivity. Madame Curie did.

But Marie Curie did not became a legendary cook. Julia Child did.

I burn my grilled cheese sandwich every time (I consider it a special gift) because I don't have the patience to wait for the perfect sandwich. But I can create a beautiful little art booklet from scratch because that's what makes me come alive.

So while Madame Curie did not become a legendary cook, she might have been able to make a damn fine Beef Burgundy. She aimed for groundbreaking research instead. Mozart's talent could grow because he was born in a family that wanted him to become a musical genius.

Maybe you are able to organise your kitchen cabinets to perfection, it might not be where your real talent, motivation or love lies.

Our creativity is fluid and will change when given the proper TLC.

b. Your Creative Style

Your creative style is how your brain likes to work with knowledge and experience.

+ Some people have a more structured or adaptive way of working with what they have in their heads. They polish their ideas carefully and are capable of diving into the tiniest detail. They tend to offer the evolutionary ideas. I call them the Watchmakers.

+ Then there are people who have a less structured Creative Style. The more divergent, innovative out-of-the-box thinkers. They don't care about details. They thrive at the beginning of the creative process and loose interest after a while. They are the Wave Makers.

+ And there are the people who have the capacity to go both ways. They have the flexibility to think in an innovative and a structured way. I call them the Acrobats and they represent the majority of humanity.

Why is it important to know your style?

Because for one it helps you to understand your own thoughts and actions and that of your fellow human beings. It explains why they react a bit funny to your new idea. The way you interact with your colleagues is partially defined by your creative style.

I am married to a Watchmaker with endless patience and an eerily keen eye for detail. He can work on a photo till every pixel has found its best possible spot. I on the other hand am a Wave maker with little patience or zero interest in pixels.

If my husband and I didn't know our mutual creative style we would be in serious trouble! Knowing our styles means he sees the double spaces in my articles and I can help him brainstorming new business ideas.

c. Your Motive

We're all motivated by different things. Depending upon what motivates you, it's going to determine how you apply your energy to creative activities. Some people are purely motivated by financial gain, other people by doing good works, or by creating something that makes them happy. Not knowing your motive means you remain adrift in the middle of a sea of ideas. Do you know what motivates you?

d. Your Opportunity

We all perceive opportunities differently. Somebody may say to you, "Wow, this is a fab opportunity." And you say, "Well... yeah, I can see it, but it's just not for me". Or you might read something that instantly touches your heart and you dive straight into action.

e. Your Influences

We are all highly influenced by our upbringing, the family we grew up in, religion, politics, and --depending on who you are and what touches your heart -- archetypes, planets, culture, inner beliefs, your surroundings and many more external and internal factors.

An entrepreneur who does not know who she is, what she needs, what her natural talents are, will not recognize the opportunities that stare her in the face. Therefore she might miss out on the success she deserves.

WHY DOES THE WORLD NEED YOUR AMAZING CREATIVE MIND & IDEAS?

Think about all of the problems in the world. All the beauty that lives inside you. All the challenges out there. The things we need to change, to solve, to do, to act upon! Our world need every little bit of creativity.

Sometimes we need truly revolutionary ideas. Sometimes we need evolutionary ideas to create sustainable change in our own business or life.

Sometimes we connect a motive with a certain opportunity and ...wham ...magic! ... there you go.

This is not a linear process. Sometimes your Creative Style is in conflict with a forgotten influence and suddenly you are convinced nothing you come up with will ever work out! Enter stinking procrastination and ugly perfectionism making it impossible for you to see what is really possible.

That's why it's important to master our creativity. The more we nurture, love and understand our creativity the less we fall prey to the ugly stuff that keeps us small. Truly understanding our creativity means we can thrive!

We need our collective Creative Diversity to solve all our problems together. Are you ready to make creativity a priority?

