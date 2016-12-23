Jack Savoretti: 'Expectations Are A Terrible Curse'

While working on his fifth album Sleep No More Italian-English singer-songwriter, Jack Savoretti felt a level of contentment he wasn't used to. His earlier albums oftentimes felt like a struggle as music executives tried to push him in directions he didn't want to go in. Sticking to his guns, at times to his own detriment, Savoretti managed to keep his musical integrity, and as a result, his success started growing. Having been through both the good and the bad of what the music industry has to offer, he now prefers to focus on the "beautiful things" in life. "I don't have expectations so it's very rarely that I get disappointed. So many people never really enjoy the present moment because it doesn't match their expectations of what it should be."