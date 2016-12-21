Rag'n'Bone Man: 'It's Good To Take The Perspectives Of Others'

With the title track of his upcoming debut album 'Human,' British singer and songwriter Rory Graham, better known as Rag'n'Bone Man, has caused quite the sensation. The track landed on the top spot in multiple countries across Europe and landed him a long list spot on BBC's prestigious Sound Of 2017 poll. The songs are very personal to Rag'n'Bone man, although this doesn't mean it's always explicitly about himself. "They're people's stories. I talk to them to see what's going on in their life, to get that piece of gold from them. Sometimes the stuff that's happening in your life isn't that interesting, especially on the road, so you talk to others about their experiences."