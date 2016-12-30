5 Unique Careers You Can Do From Your Own Home

This day and age, hardly anyone can survive on one income alone. Sure, there are a few lucky ones out there that make enough at their day job to support their lifestyles, but I am not one of them. Luckily, the internet has opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me, so I am able to make another full-time income from home. I think that is almost everyone's dream: to be their own boss, and work whenever and wherever they want. Unfortunately, it's not always that easy.

There are usually two ways of thinking when it comes to working at home. One side thinks it's all a scam, or a get rich quick scheme. The other half thinks that it is going to be easy money. I'd say it lies somewhere in between. Legitimate opportunities are out there, but they are rarely easy. If it ever sounds too good to be true, it usually is. There are a few different ways that you could work for yourself, although they may not be for everyone.

Real Estate Agent

Once upon a time I considered getting my real estate license. I saw how easy it was for our realtor to sell our house in less than a week, getting a huge payday. Then I realized, that's not always the case. I also found out how much work actually goes into showing the house, finalizing the sale, etc. I wouldn't consider myself a "people person," at all, so I realized I wouldn't do well in this kind of career.

Day Trading

If you are into buying and selling stock, day trading might be an option for you. There are many people that day trade for a living, but not everyone is successful at it. You have to have knowledge and skills at day trading, along with money to invest. Most people who try will be forced out, but some people have a natural gift for it and end up doing very well.

Daycare Provider

This job path won't give you the option to work whenever you want, but you will be able to do it from the comfort of your own home. Being a daycare provider is not for the faint of heart, and only a specific kind of person can do it. If you have a true love for children, and have the patience to go with it, then it might be for you. It's far from "easy" work, but those who do it find it very rewarding. I sure would like to work from home in my yoga pants every day, but I can hardly control my own child, let alone others'.

Travel Agent

If you have a passion for traveling, and know how to get the best deals, you should consider being a travel agent. There are many companies that hire agents to work in an office, or there are many who hire work from home agents. Like real estate agents, you should be a people person if you want to follow this path. Most travel agents rely on commissions, so if you don't secure a sale you may be out of luck.



Direct Sales

I think the words "direct sales" is enough to make people run to the hills. It's the last thing many people want to do: peddle products to their friends in hopes for a commission. Additionally, I think almost every woman joins one by the time she's 30. My run in with direct sales was short lived, as I learned it is NOT for me. I don't agree with the aggressive and slimy sales practices that my upline tried to convince me to do, in order to help others. However, there are many, many people who find amazing success with direct sales. Some people find a true passion in the product they sell, and that passion alone draws in customers.

If It's your dream to kick your 9-5 to the curb, I advise you to keep trying! There are so many other options out there, I'm certain you can find a unique home business that suits you. Just don't assume that it will be easy money, and that you can slack off. Treat your business as if your life depends on it, and you will do well. Too many people expect it to all fall into place for them, then they get upset when it doesn't.

