Why Entrepreneurs Make the Worst Significant Others

1) You will need to adopt a new language

Entrepreneurs all use a mystical tongue of venture capital and startup lingo. This means you will be need to be able to decipher statements such as:

"I just 5 at a 40 pre from a16z and Sequoia."

Translation: I raised a bunch of money at a good valuation from cool people.

"We're doing a bridge note to get from our A to our B."

Translation: We raised money, now we are raising more money before we raise even more money.

"What CSR model works best for a SaaS company?"

Translation: How can a company that sells software subscriptions to companies seem like it cares about people?

2) Chances are they will not make time for you

Lori Greiner from Shark Tank once said that entrepreneurs work 90 hours a week to avoid working 40 hours a week. When you launch a company it becomes your life because until you get big you obsess over making it big. Once you are big you obsess over staying big. There is never an end point. If you complain, you will likely get an answer that resembles Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network telling off his ex-girlfriend.

3) You will need a higher alcohol tolerance

Entrepreneurs are notorious alcoholics for throwing elaborate launch parties, drunk coding, and overall attempting to live obnoxiously. Most hangout sessions will be equipped with craft beer, meet-and-greets with wine, and parties with handles of Grey Goose. Overall, you get it that entrepreneurs don't have the best livers.

4) Random people will become celebrities

If you are lucky enough to bump elbows with the founders of Atlassian, Docker, Oculus, etc. you have just met the second-coming of Jesus in your S.O.'s eyes. People with 400 Instagram followers will be treated with the social influence level of Kendall Jenner. Metrics of coolness will root back to valuations, user metrics, press, and other factors that land on the list of least sexy cool things ever.

5) Egos will be the norm

Everyone in entrepreneurship thinks they are either Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, or Steve Jobs or some mutant of the three. It is the sad truth. 1,000 downloads on the app store and a small check from a name brand dude automatically makes people think they are killing the game and living the first 30 minutes of their soon to be released blockbuster entrepreneurial movie plot.

6) Networking events will become date night

STAY AWAY FROM EVENTBRITE! Eventbrite is the cemetery filled with the corpses of networking events whose notifications will continue to haunt you no matter how many time you hit unsubscribe. These notifications will quickly turn into overly ambition 'Attending' clicks resulting in you and your S.O. rubbing elbows with other people hoping for a big break.

