The reality of what has happened in America is hard to understand and even harder to accept.

As we awaken to a completely new political climate, many in our LGBTQ community are reeling, and fearful for their personal safety and that of their families. We must now deal with a President-elect who campaigned on division and fear and a Congress controlled by hostile, conservative Republicans. The Vice President-elect is a known homophobic, transphobic, evangelical extremist dedicated to stripping us of our rights and protections. We come to the reality that this truly is a nation divided. That many of our 'friends', neighbors and family members voted for divisiveness, fear mongering, segregation and discrimination. And, to the realization that so many of our fellow Americans believe in a ticket that espouses racism, xenophobia, transphobia, demeaning women and intolerance of diversity.

Our anxiety continues to build with each unhinged Trump Tweet and with each bizarre, unqualified cabinet appointment. There is a palpable feeling of being out of control with no way to pivot the crosshairs of discrimination that are now being trained on the LGBTQ community. Many in the transgender community across political lines and identities have voiced fear and concern about their safety and their future. Already we are seeing state legislatures, emboldened by the bigoted national GOP platform, rolling out anti-LGBTQ bills. Undoubtedly, we will see anti-transgender bathroom access bills.

So, we can either be frozen in fear or we can dedicate ourselves to reshaping our nation by reshaping the things we can control; our own neighborhoods, communities and states.

When they go low, we go local.

Living in a perennial swing state, we know what we do here in Florida has a direct impact on our national elections. More importantly, what we do in Florida has a direct impact on the quality of the lives of all LGBTQ citizens who live here. Let us start that movement now. Instead of being reactive, instead of bracing for the hate, instead of posturing for turning back discrimination, let us take the offensive. Let us lock arms with our brothers, sisters and allies and let's meet the oncoming wave of hate with an advancing wall of collaboration and mobilization. It is time to put in motion a resistance movement that will change the course of our state, and the direction of our culture. We will not be shut out of society or segregated in public places. We will be visible advocates and we will educate. We will rise up against bigotry and hatred in any form, in any situation.

Over the last two decades, Equality Florida has worked to pass fully inclusive Human Rights Ordinances across the state of Florida. Today, over 40 local Human Rights Ordinances protect roughly 56 percent of Florida's population due to our efforts and those of our local partners. These ordinances, create "Safe Haven" communities that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and public accommodations. These protections have never been more important and lay the foundation for the overdue passage of a statewide non-discrimination law, The Florida Competitive Workforce Act.

Starting with each town, city, county and state we must replicate these rights and protections. In the end we will prevail. RIGHT ALWAYS PREVAILS. By choosing the difficult right path instead of the easy wrong road, we can, and we will, make a difference for ourselves and for generations to come. Future generations who, thank goodness, seem to think much differently about diversity and inclusion than today's elected officials.

It is time to put in motion a movement that will change the course of our communities, and the direction of our culture. Together, through increased local awareness, education, engagement and activism, we can create a safe and inclusive Florida. Together we can create LGBTQ "Safe Haven" States, one community at a time.

Onward TransEquality!