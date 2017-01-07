Kate Beckinsale Is the Reason To See "Underworld: Blood Wars"

Movie Review - Jackie K Cooper

"Underworld: Blood Wars" (ScreenGems)

"Underworld: Blood Wars" is the fifth installment in the "Underworld" series of movies. The series concerns the battles between the Lycans and the Vampires. The Lycans are werewolves and the vampires are, well vampires. Each film contains a lot of violence and a lot of action as the two factions battle each other. In the middle of all this is Selene (Kate Beckinsale), and she is the main draw to see the movie(s).

Selene is not particularly loved by the Vampires but they are willing to let bygones be bygones in order to have her help battling the Lycans. The Lycans, led by Marius (Tobias Mendes), want Selene so she can lead them to her daughter Eve whose blood holds the secret to all sorts of amazing things. Trouble is Selene doesn't know where Eve is, so even if the Lycans get her, they get nothing.

Selene's main ally in all this warring is David (Theo James). The two of them try to come up wth a plan to save the Vampires from the Lycans, but each plan involves a lot of self sacrifice. Seeing this all play out does however makes for some entertaining movie watching. And did I mention Kate Beckinsale is the star of all this.

This movie can also be enjoyed in a campy sort of way. Lara Pulver, who plays Vampire leader Semira, and Charles Dance, who plays Vampire elder Thomas, appear to come from the the "chew up all the scenery" school of acting. They don't just act, they emote. Pulver especially seems to be winking at the audience as she breathes heavily and states her fiendish words with relish. Dance is a tad more subdued but still making sure if he is in a scene then that scene is going to be focused on him. When he and Pulver happen to be in the same scene it is a battle bigger than the Lycans versus the Vampires.

No one however can draw attention away from Beckinsale. This woman is in terrific shape and her beauty is staggering. Plus you believe every word out of her mouth, be it a statement of the power of the Lycans or her mantra of how she can shape history. If she says it I can believe it, after all she is the star of this movie.

The movie is rated R for profanity and violence.

Selene is not Beckinsale's best film role but it is one that makes an impact. This character can handle any situation, and most of the male characters come to her for advice on how to get things done. She can take on her enemies physically or verbally. She can even win in a good old fashioned stare down. In her battle with the Lycans and/or the Vampires it is best to put your money on her. After all she is the star of this movie.

I scored "Underworld: Blood Wars" a blood sucking 6 out of 10.