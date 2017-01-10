5 Steps to Take When You're Overwhelmed as an Entrepreneur

1. Take a walk. First, walk away from the problem. This may seem counterintuitive, but it's important to give your mind time to decompress and catch up. Plus, if you take a literal walk, you'll earn the benefits of exercise getting more oxygen to your brain.

2. Shut off your communication. Texts, emails, and phone calls will pull you in a number of different directions, and constantly, but only if you allow it. Shut down your communication channels if you need time to focus; everything else can wait.

3. Organize and reset. Take the time to reorganize yourself. Make a list of things you have to do, and prioritize them according to importance and urgency. Then, start tackling the list with a fresh mind.

4. Delegate. You have partners and employees for a reason. If your workload is starting to become too much, delegate tasks to your employees.

5. Compartmentalize. Don't think about everything you have to do. Instead, focus on one thing at a time. It's much harder to feel overwhelmed this way.

There's no way to stop the endless stream of tasks coming in, but you can change the way you think about them and manage them. The more experience you have in this position, the easier it's going to get.