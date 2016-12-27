Why We Should Judge Successful Entrepreneurs More Carefully

It's not always good to idolize the successful entrepreneurs that came before you.

I've witnessed it a million times, and I've even done it myself. When you're building a business, it's tempting to look back at some of the successful entrepreneurs--particularly the "rock stars" of the world--and try to emulate the qualities that made them successful.

On the surface, this seems like a good strategy, but there are some major drawbacks we need to be careful of.

Survivorship Bias

When we look at radically successful entrepreneurs, we're affected by survivorship bias. Survivorship bias happens when you look at a sample that has achieved success (or survived a given incident), but ignore a sample that has failed. Yes, there are some entrepreneurial gurus that took huge risks and became multi-billionaires, but it's easy to ignore the millions of ordinary people who took similarly huge risks and wound up with nothing.

Cults of Personality

The celebrity status of famous entrepreneurs should also be suspect. These people may have built super-successful companies, but that doesn't make them gods. They're people, just like you and me, and part of their appearance of radical success is attributable merely to the fact that they're so heavily talked about. Look closer at their business decisions than the cult of personality that surrounds them.

True Independent Thinking

Remember, most successful entrepreneurs got to where they are by thinking truly independently--not just modeling their ideas or approaches after someone else who came before them. Don't get lost in emulating someone else's style.

It's All About Balance

None of this is to say that we shouldn't look to previous entrepreneurs to learn lessons and refine our approaches--in fact, I'd argue it's necessary to have role models and mentors. The problems come when you put too much stock in what one or two entrepreneurs have done, rather than hedging your bets and drawing inspiration from multiple sources. It's all about balance, and finding your own entrepreneurial truth somewhere in the middle.

Follow Jose Vasquez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/JAV2