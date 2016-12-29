THE BLOG

The Lesbian Chronicles 50: Begin Again

12/29/2016 10:21 pm ET
Katharine Angelina Love Mother of one alpha daughter. Retired psychotherapist living in Toronto with her circus puppy Lucille.

begin again

open

close

walk

talk

swirl

twirl

unfurl

laugh

cry

decide

deny

live

love

indulge

divulge

masturbate

collaborate

cocoon

spoon

swoon

surrender

support

envelop

develop

dance

entrance

reach

preach

illuminate

ruminate

elevate

celebrate

inhale

exhale

begin again.

k.a.l

2016-12-27-1482855068-7529065-11665442_10207934442666319_2853907458653630979_n.jpg

