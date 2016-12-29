The Lesbian Chronicles 50: Begin Again

begin again
open
close
walk
talk
swirl
twirl
unfurl
laugh
cry
decide
deny
live
love
indulge
divulge
masturbate
collaborate
cocoon
spoon
swoon
surrender
support
envelop
develop
dance
entrance
reach
preach
illuminate
ruminate
elevate
celebrate
inhale
exhale
begin again.
k.a.l
