Winning in an Unpredictable World

Post written by Graham Scrivener, Managing Director at Kotter International.

We are still unclear on what the future holds after Brexit. Debate about whether it will be hard or soft and legal wrangling around timing are ongoing. We do know, however, that there is no going back. Things will be different - economically, politically, legally and socially. Since the referendum in June, the Pound has devalued and policy towards paying off the national deficit has halted. Seemingly everyone is predicting an increase in inflation and wage freezes. We are anticipating the problems that will arise. But what about the opportunities that can and will be created out of challenge and disruption? How do you navigate your way through unchartered waters when they are shrouded in mist?

(Foggy Tower Bridge by MsSaraKelly - Flickr)

Preparing yourself and the organization you lead to look for the forthcoming opportunities (not just the problems) Brexit or any other major change poses can be counterintuitive. We've all been taught to plan, to anticipate, to know what happens next. The overwhelming instinct in these times is to focus on the here and now. But when things change as they have never changed before, new mindsets are needed:

Leadership is especially important now

Perfect conditions are elusive. Rarely are leaders given the time and information required to know that they are making the right decision. Take the time to scan the horizon, but resist the temptation to sit and wait until everything is clear or concluded. Create an open dialogue with your people. Ask trusted external advisors and clients about the opportunities they spot, possible obstacles, and actions you can take. Help to unblock the traditional barriers to change: unnecessary processes and rigid structures. Most importantly, inspire a pioneering culture to avoid the decline into a victim mentality that is so easily felt when events outside of your control require you to adapt.

More creativity from more people

Mobilize and motivate people to give of their time to figure things out together - to be in this together. Encourage creative thinking: altering existing elements, combining them in new ways, or making a completely new thing. Give people permission to take apart the pieces and fashion something original. Your people often have the best ideas, and you have the ability to unlock that latent potential by showing faith in them, wherever they may be sitting in the hierarchy. Many energized people working together across silos can have a deep and rapid impact in a way that small project teams or isolated departments simply cannot.

Build resilience by giving successes a spotlight

Accept that learning is messy when variables remain unknown. Dead ends, false starts, unexpected turns - they're inevitable, but that doesn't mean lose heart. People are motivated by proof of progress. The want to see that wins, both big and small, are happening along the way. Your job as a leader is to give these wins a stage so they can be replicated across your organization, encouraging the behaviours that move the needle. Wins need not be big, but they need to be communicated and celebrated frequently from the top. Everyone wants to be part of a team that feels like it is winning, especially in a world of uncertainty.

You simple cannot plan for every twist Brexit (or any other landmark change) is going to throw at you. But you can create an organization that responds with speed and flexibility in its wake.

