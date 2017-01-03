8 Artists on Water

Water covers 70 per cent of the earth's surface. "It's always the same and it's never the same," says Finnish artist Elina Brotherus. Hear her, Olafur Eliasson, Bill Viola, Marina Abramović and four other artists on the vital substance.

Water: a place of danger and opportunity. American video artist Bill Viola, in whose work water is a stable participant, fell into a lake at the age of six and saw "probably the most beautiful world I've ever seen." Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson uses water as an "element of something moving in an otherwise static landscape" in his 2014 installation 'Riverbed' and Danish artist group Superflex uses water in their "post-apocalyptic movie" 'Flooded McDonald's'. A substance with many uses, meanings and possibilities, Nigerian architect Kunlé Adeyemi - praised for his ability to build innovative architecture on water - says: "There's a whole life cycle in water, a whole economy."

Also featured in this video is Serbian artist Marina Abramović, Czech artist Klara Hobza and American artist Roni Horn.

