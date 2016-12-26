To Fight Terror We Must Give Youth a Seat At The Table

My experience is not an aberration, however -- we see this trend around the world.



Rivera Hernandez in Honduras, for example, had the highest homicide rate in the country three years ago. Today, the neighborhood's story is very different. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sonia Nazario visited the neighborhood this summer and wrote in the New York Times about the dramatic decrease in violence, noting that programs funded by the U.S. are partially responsible. Investments helped fund programs to productively engage youth in the community, through neighborhood outreach centers with mentorship and training, and more active events such as movie nights and soccer matches.



Similar programs have been successful in the U.S. -- in Philadelphia, the U.S. States Attorney's Office recently started supplementing enforcement tactics with a filmmaking program called "Voices of Youth," which provides inner city youth who've experienced violence with expressive techniques through narratives and film. The program aimed to give youth a positive creative outlet and voice in their communities, while also fostering strong relationships between them and authority figures such as police and their parents. The post-program results have been promising -- simply by being treated like they have power to effect change in their communities and help reduce violence, they have done exactly that.



All around the world -- including in the Middle East -- we hear similar stories. To make these examples more commonplace, and tragic headlines more rare, I am working with partners to launch a new collective action initiative called Youth Resound (formerly the Global Youth Initiative), which seeks to amplify the voice of youth as a means to solve some of the world's toughest challenges. The effort will elevate and create positive outlets for youth voices so youth can drive their own bottom-up solutions to the disempowerment they face -- be it economic, political, or social.



But we need others to get involved, too. In the U.S., empowering youth voice is something both Democrat and Republican policymakers can get behind. And while governments and multilateral and bilateral organizations have a primary responsibility, it is absolutely critical too that foundations and corporations play a major role. Foundations can pursue an intentional vision for supporting youth who are not already involved in education, employment, or training -- instead of simply assuming they will be supported through child or adult interventions, as is often the case. Corporations too can reap both social and economic benefits by investing in potentially disenfranchised youth -- whether as employees, consumers, or elsewhere along their operations.



It's not easy, but in the face of the convergent trends of the youth bulge, and pervasive unemployment and community violence worldwide, we have the power -- and the responsibility -- to empower youth as catalysts for social change, rather than drivers of global conflict.