THE BLOG

Alberto Del Rio Arrested! Paige Backstage At WWE RAW! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

01/03/2017 10:37 am ET
Oli Davis Oli Davis is the guy all over WrestleTalk's YouTube channel and Co-Editor of movie and geek culture website FlickeringMyth.com.

Alberto Del Rio reportedly arrested, Paige backstage at WWE Raw, Jan. 2nd, 2017 and more in this WrestleTalk News...

What do you think of the latest development in Del-Rio-Paige-Gate? Remind me that's an awful name for a scandal in the comments down below.

More:

Alberto Del Rio Del Rio Paige WWE Raw Wwe
Comments
Alberto Del Rio Arrested! Paige Backstage At WWE RAW! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

CONVERSATIONS