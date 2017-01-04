THE BLOG

Backstage TROUBLE At WWE RAW! First Hall of Fame 2017 Inductee Leaked! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

01/04/2017 09:21 am ET
Oli Davis Oli Davis is the guy all over WrestleTalk's YouTube channel and Co-Editor of movie and geek culture website FlickeringMyth.com.

Backstage trouble at WWE Raw, the first WWE Hall of Fame 2017 inductee leaked, Braun Strowman's Tinder profile and more in this WrestleTalk News...

How would you solve Raw's roster depth issue? Ignore that and ask me why I didn't say anything about New Japan's WrestleKingdom 11 show, which I presume is already the best event of the year, in the comments below.

(Because it was still bloody on as I wrote this, that's why)

