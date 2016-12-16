THE BLOG

Brock Lesnar Suspended From UFC! Ex-WWE Star Appears On TNA! | WrestleTalk News

12/16/2016 03:43 pm ET | Updated 5 days ago
Oli Davis Oli Davis is the guy all over WrestleTalk's YouTube channel and Co-Editor of movie and geek culture website FlickeringMyth.com.

Brock Lesnar suspended from UFC for his failed pre-UFC 200 drug tests, an ex-WWE star appears on TNA's Total Nonstop Deletion and more in this WrestleTalk News.


What are your predictions for Roadblock: End of the Line this Sunday? Tell me how you'd much rather talk about Total Nonstop Deletion than the idea of Roman Reigns becoming a double champion in the comments below.

More:

Brock Lesnar Cm Punk EX-WWE STAR Matt Hardy Raw
Comments
Brock Lesnar Suspended From UFC! Ex-WWE Star Appears On TNA! | WrestleTalk News

CONVERSATIONS