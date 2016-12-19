THE BLOG

Dwayne Johnson & Vince McMahon Clashing Over Wrestlemania 33! WWE Star Returns at Roadblock! | WrestleTalk News

12/19/2016 03:19 pm ET | Updated 2 days ago
Oli Davis Oli Davis is the guy all over WrestleTalk's YouTube channel and Co-Editor of movie and geek culture website FlickeringMyth.com.

The Rock 'Dwayne Johnson' and Vince McMahon clashing over Wrestlemania 33 plans, a WWE star returns as a heel at Roadblock, and two big title changes in this WrestleTalk News.

What did you think of Roadblock: End of the Line last night? Tell me how you keep saying 'Fastlane: End of the Line' for no reason too in the comments down below.

