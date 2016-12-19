Ex-TNA Star to WWE! Samoa Joe Injured? Mick Foley out of Raw... | WrestleTalk News

THE BLOG

Ex-TNA star to WWE, Samoa Joe reveals he's injured, Mick Foley getting time off from WWE Raw and more in this WrestleTalk News.


What non-wrestling stars would you like to see join WWE? Fantasy book The Mountain from Game of Thrones destroying everyone in the comments below.

