John Cena & Roman Reigns Argue About WWE Money! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

John Cena & Roman Reigns argue about WWE money over Twitter, Kevin Owens trash talks fans, a very WWE superstar NYE party and more in this WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017...
What do you make of the Roman Reigns/John Cena Twitter feud? Tell me how you can't work out which one should turn heel in the comments below.
More:John Cena Wwe Roman Reigns Asuka Nxt
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW THE MORNING EMAIL
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more
Newsletter