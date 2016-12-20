Wade Barrett Reveals Why He Left WWE! TNA Going Live In 2017! | WrestleTalk News

Wade Barrett reveals why he left WWE and teases his wrestling return, TNA going live in January 2017 and more in this WrestleTalk News...
What are your favourite memories of Wade Barrett in WWE? Tell me how nothing beats that first Nexus angle on Raw in the comments below.
More:Wwe WWE Raw Emmalina Wade Barrett Shoot
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW THE MORNING EMAIL
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more
Newsletter