WWE Raw & Smackdown PPV Crisis, Smackdown Injury Updates! | WrestleTalk News Dec. 2016

WWE's Raw & Smackdown brand-specific PPV crisis, an update on Smackdown's injured stars and more in this WrestleTalk News...
What did you think of Smackdown Live last night? Tell me how any man with two hands can get the girl in the end in the comments below. Actually don't, that sounds kind of rapey.
