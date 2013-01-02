2013, Be Good to Me

New Year's is one of my favorite times of the year. I love that feeling of starting new and fresh with an untouched 365 days that YOU will have control over.

A year can ultimately change the course of your life completely from where you are now. This will be a year that can, for me, determine what colleges I get into and what my educational future holds. It's a year that may reveal a strength I never knew about or highlight a weakness I tried to hide. It is another year of news and political changes, as well as a year of war, or maybe in some parts, much-needed tranquility.

That's not to say that 2012 wasn't an eventful year; it was comprised of 12 months filled with new innovations and start-ups, but marred with tragedy. 2012 welcomed Apple's newest (for now) must-have with the iPhone 5, and gave birth to the viral hits of "Gagnam Style" and Carly Ray Jepson's "Call Me Maybe," as well as the global phenomenon One Direction -- the world's most popular boy band. The nation watched as many gambled in hopes of winning the largest lottery jackpot in American history when Mega Millions gave away $656 million dollars, which was split three ways between three winners. Thousands were in fear as the "zombie apocalypse" was thought to hit the nation and the end of the world was in store, due to Mayan predictions that we now know weren't exactly true. And we can't forget the London Summer Olympics that set the stage for the Fab Five and America's new sweetheart Gabby Douglas, and gave Michael Phelps his record 20-second medal, making him the most decorated Olympian of all time, as the United States won both the total and gold medal count.

2012 also set the stage for highly politicized events, which were fueled by flying opinions on social media. In November, America was geared for another presidential election, in which Barack Obama came to be the triumphant victor over former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney.

Seventeen-year-old Trayvon Martin gained mass media attention after his death raised questions about gun control, race, and equal justice under the law. Gun laws once again came into questioning as the year was tarnished by wide-spread massacre shootings that spread from Aurora, Colorado to Oak Creek, Wisconsin to Oakland, California, and to the most recent and heartbreaking tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

And the East Coast scrambled to recover as Hurricane Sandy created billions of dollars worth of destruction and killed over 100 people.

It was a long year that highlighted some of the nation's most fanatical musical and technological obsessions, and a year that brought the nation together as it went through tragedies and strategized their future prevention.

Nonetheless, as I go online, everyone seems to be posting the same thing -- the same line over and over again.

"2013, be good to me," they say.

But you know what? It's you who needs to be good to 2013, because these next 365 days won't shape how your life turns out -- you shape how your life turns out. So have fun, go crazy, don't forget to help out a little when you can, and get ready for another impactful and eventful year.

2013, we'll try to be good to you.