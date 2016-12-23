TalkToOtavianoCanuto n.4 - With Samuel George

This is the fourth of a series of conversations with brilliant young professionals that I have met. I believe they are all great role models for other young fellows, who can learn from them as they briefly talk about their path and experiences along initial steps in their careers.

Samuel ("Sam") George is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and holds a master's degree in international economics from Johns Hopkins SAIS in Washington. He joined the Bertelsmann Foundation in 2012 to develop the Global Economic Dynamics portfolio.

Highlights of his work include the introduction of the "Pacific Pumas" concept, which relates to the advancements and opportunities of key countries in Latin America, and "The Crossroads" video series, which investigates critical fault lines in global economics. His studies on international economics have been cited in the Financial Times, the Economist and the Washington Post. Increasingly, Samuel has focused on producing video content that helps bring the Bertelsmann Foundation's data and research to life.

Here I ask him to tell us about his development of multi-media skills as a complement to his background in economics, as well as about his book on the "Pacific Pumas". Full versions of his videos on Brazil, Cuba, Argentina and Colombia can be seen here.

Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. And we thank Adelia Azeredo for her great direction/editing job.

