Duck Dynasty crew to release Christmas CD "What Would Jesus Shoot?"
The cast of "Duck Dynasty" announced, for all their fans 'who a give duck,' it's time to order their holiday stocking stuffer, the Duck Dynasty Christmas CD. The album titled "What Would Jesus Shoot," will include the family's personal take on many a holiday classic.
Here are just some of the tunes that are sure to hit the target:
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer... So, We Shot It
The Beard Song: Let it Grow. Let it Grow. Let it Grow.
Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer... Is Easily Mounted Over the Fireplace
The Hills Are Alive with the Sound of Gunfire
The 12 Rounds of Christmas
Jingle Bell Glock
The Little Gunner Boy
