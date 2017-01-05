Four Things You Need to be Asking in Your Job Interview

What questions should a job candidate ask the interviewer? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.
Answer by Nela Canovic, Productivity hacker, writer, entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, on Quora:
Every job interview, like any other conversation in a personal or professional setting, is a two-way street. It's a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the role than what's in the job description, find out whether you'd be a good fit with the company culture, and discover the personalities of your fellow team members.
Here are 4 types of questions you may find helpful for gathering more information on the role you're applying for, along with a few examples for each question type.
#1. Questions about the role.
- Which strengths would be the most useful to bring to the table in this role?
- How does the team communicate? Are there daily scrum meetings and stand-ups, do you rely more on exchanging emails, or do you have impromptu check-ins throughout the day with each other?
- What do you see as the top priorities that someone in this role will have in the first few months on the job?
- Can you give me an example of what would someone in this role need to do that would add the most value to the team?
#2. Questions about the company culture.
- Tell me a little bit about the corporate culture and what kind of employees you consider a good fit for this company.
- Can you describe, in your opinion, what type of candidate would thrive in this role?
- Which company values do you value and relate to the most?
#3. Questions focused on strategy.
- In what way would having a strategic mindset be the most beneficial for someone in this role?
- Can you give me an example of how senior leadership has supported this team in the past year?
- When you came on board, what were the challenges you faced in the first 6 months?
- What is your vision for this team, how do you see its role in the company change or grow in 1, 2, or 5 years from now?
#4. Questions focused on getting feedback on the interview.
- Could you share which part of my job application or resume stood out the most and why you believe it would be essential for this role?
- Based on our conversation, which strengths or skills I shared with you would make me a good fit for the team?
- If you had any reservations about hiring me for this role, what would those be?
- Regarding next steps, can you share when do you expect to reach a decision? Are you looking to extend an offer in the next week or so, or do you expect the process to take a month or longer?
