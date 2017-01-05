Four Things You Need to be Asking in Your Job Interview

What questions should a job candidate ask the interviewer? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

Every job interview, like any other conversation in a personal or professional setting, is a two-way street. It's a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the role than what's in the job description, find out whether you'd be a good fit with the company culture, and discover the personalities of your fellow team members.

Here are 4 types of questions you may find helpful for gathering more information on the role you're applying for, along with a few examples for each question type.

#1. Questions about the role.

Which strengths would be the most useful to bring to the table in this role?

How does the team communicate? Are there daily scrum meetings and stand-ups, do you rely more on exchanging emails, or do you have impromptu check-ins throughout the day with each other?

What do you see as the top priorities that someone in this role will have in the first few months on the job?

Can you give me an example of what would someone in this role need to do that would add the most value to the team?

#2. Questions about the company culture.

Tell me a little bit about the corporate culture and what kind of employees you consider a good fit for this company.

Can you describe, in your opinion, what type of candidate would thrive in this role?

Which company values do you value and relate to the most?

#3. Questions focused on strategy.

In what way would having a strategic mindset be the most beneficial for someone in this role?

Can you give me an example of how senior leadership has supported this team in the past year?

When you came on board, what were the challenges you faced in the first 6 months?

What is your vision for this team, how do you see its role in the company change or grow in 1, 2, or 5 years from now?

#4. Questions focused on getting feedback on the interview.

Could you share which part of my job application or resume stood out the most and why you believe it would be essential for this role?

Based on our conversation, which strengths or skills I shared with you would make me a good fit for the team?

If you had any reservations about hiring me for this role, what would those be?

Regarding next steps, can you share when do you expect to reach a decision? Are you looking to extend an offer in the next week or so, or do you expect the process to take a month or longer?

