Four Things You Need to be Asking in Your Job Interview

01/05/2017 03:22 pm ET
Answer by Nela Canovic, Productivity hacker, writer, entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, on Quora:

Every job interview, like any other conversation in a personal or professional setting, is a two-way street. It's a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the role than what's in the job description, find out whether you'd be a good fit with the company culture, and discover the personalities of your fellow team members.

Here are 4 types of questions you may find helpful for gathering more information on the role you're applying for, along with a few examples for each question type.

#1. Questions about the role.

  • Which strengths would be the most useful to bring to the table in this role?
  • How does the team communicate? Are there daily scrum meetings and stand-ups, do you rely more on exchanging emails, or do you have impromptu check-ins throughout the day with each other?
  • What do you see as the top priorities that someone in this role will have in the first few months on the job?
  • Can you give me an example of what would someone in this role need to do that would add the most value to the team?

#2. Questions about the company culture.

  • Tell me a little bit about the corporate culture and what kind of employees you consider a good fit for this company.
  • Can you describe, in your opinion, what type of candidate would thrive in this role?
  • Which company values do you value and relate to the most?

#3. Questions focused on strategy.

  • In what way would having a strategic mindset be the most beneficial for someone in this role?
  • Can you give me an example of how senior leadership has supported this team in the past year?
  • When you came on board, what were the challenges you faced in the first 6 months?
  • What is your vision for this team, how do you see its role in the company change or grow in 1, 2, or 5 years from now?

#4. Questions focused on getting feedback on the interview.

  • Could you share which part of my job application or resume stood out the most and why you believe it would be essential for this role?
  • Based on our conversation, which strengths or skills I shared with you would make me a good fit for the team?
  • If you had any reservations about hiring me for this role, what would those be?
  • Regarding next steps, can you share when do you expect to reach a decision? Are you looking to extend an offer in the next week or so, or do you expect the process to take a month or longer?
