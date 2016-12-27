Should You Snoop on Your Kids?

Parents: Do you snoop/have you snooped on your child? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

Answer by Russell Backman, MA in Education, School Counseling/Psychology:

You should not snoop on your kids. Why do you think you have the right? I raised my children with the concepts of mutual respect and understanding other's boundaries, etc. When you snoop you defy a whole list of great lessons your child should understand and respect.

There have been numerous times I was concerned about my kid's behaviors and what they were doing and with whom. I simply asked them, and received straightforward responses. If you raise your children with mutual respect and a lack of fear of judgment, you can have honest and open conversations.

For example, I was very firm about issues like drinking and driving or getting into a car with someone who was impaired. However, I had an agreement with my kids; I would pick them up without asking questions wherever they were if they felt they could not drive. I was called out of a cocktail party at 11:00 pm to pick up my seventeen year old because he felt he couldn't drive. He was thrashed drunk. The only question I asked him was he only drunk or had he also been taking other substances that might be a problem with alcohol? He admitted he smoked some weed, but he was primarily drunk. I knew from that night, he trusted me. It made be feel a lot better as a parent and reduced my worrying knowing he would call when in trouble. I didn't need to pressure or snoop to get answers I wanted.

After thinking more about this issue, I wanted to add that sharing factual information in a pragmatic way is also essential in developing trust and respect with your children. As much as it may be a horror to parents, your children will experiment with sex, and likely some drugs as well as other interesting topics. Lying to your kids and over embellishing facts about these issues will quickly cut your credibility, respect, and trust with your children. If you want to protect your kids, promote non-judgmental, open and honest conversation about relevant topics which your children face. You will never need to snoop, or set up draconian measures which will promote secrecy, and increase the probability your children may find trouble.

