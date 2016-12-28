Want to Lose Weight? Add This One Thing to Your Diet

What are the best ways to lose weight? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

Answer by Keck Medicine of USC, 500+ internationally renowned doctors at a leading academic medical center

Learn the secret to losing weight - and improve your overall health at the same time.

Fiber. It's not a sexy solution, but it's one that works wonders for maintaining a healthy weight. Beans, vegetables, fruit and grains all contain fiber, which helps keep your digestive tract clean, healthy and at peak function.

But, did you know that consuming 30 grams of fiber a day could help you lose weight? Researchers found that adding 30 grams of fiber to your diet every day for six months could decrease a person's weight by five pounds. When coupled with other activities conducive to a healthy lifestyle such as limiting salt, sugar, fat, alcohol and eating healthier, the weight loss increased to 6 pounds.

More benefits of a high-fiber diet

Weight loss is only one benefit of a high-fiber diet. The same study revealed that a fiber rich diet also reduced or eliminated metabolic syndrome, which is the group of risk factors (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar) that increase your chance of heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Reducing or eliminating these risk factors altogether might even help you live longer.

Other benefits of a high-fiber diet include:

Healthy skin. When yeast and fungus are excreted from the body through skin, they can cause acne or rashes. Fiber flushes them out through the digestive tract instead.

Lower cholesterol. Soluble fibers found in flaxseed, beans and oats lower "bad" cholesterol.

Healthy gut. Fiber adds bulk to your stool, which reduces constipation and moves waste through your digestive tract faster and dilutes the effect of toxins on the colon. In turn, this is thought to decrease the risk of colon and rectal cancers.

Reduced risk of stroke. The risk of first-time stroke decreases seven percent for every seven grams more fiber you eat daily.

Reduced risk for type 2 diabetes. A high-fiber diet controls blood glucose levels by slowing their absorption into the body. People who eat a high fiber diet reduce their risk of getting the disease by half when compared to those with a diet of low fiber and foods of little nutritional value.

High-fiber foods. To increase your fiber intake, add these foods to your daily diet:

Oatmeal

Chia seeds

Brown rice

Bran muffin

Spinach

Broccoli

All-Bran cereal or cereal with high fiber

Kidney beans

Pears and apples with skin

Prunes

Barley (cooked)

Berries

Cauliflower

If you're ready to explore healthier nutritional options, consider meeting with an expert to discuss a personalized plan.

