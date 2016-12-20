What Are the Most Promising Developments in Bringing Clean Water to More People?

What are the currently the most promising developments in bringing clean water to more people? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

We're really excited about a new sensor technology we've invented that monitors our water projects and transmits water flow rates to the internet, so we can make sure the projects are working well. Many of the communities that we serve are very remote and sometimes they have trouble making repairs if their wells break down. Without this remote sensor, it's very difficult to know how wells are performing. Now, we can see hourly flow rates across thousands of communities and dispatch mechanics if we spot problems. You can read more about this project here.

At a global level, last year the UN set a list of priorities for reducing poverty worldwide over the next fifteen years. These goals are called the Sustainable Development Goals, or just the Global Goals. You can read about the SDG's here. For the first time, access to clean water is its own standalone goal, which is really exciting. What this means is that more resources will be dedicated to making sure dirty water becomes a thing of the past and that every man, woman and child on the planet gets access to clean and safe water in the coming years. At charity: water, we're proud to work towards this important goal for humanity every single day.

