Meryl Streep Cautions at the Golden Globes: Disrespect Incites Disrespect

This is a sign of things to come in the next four years: Meryl Streep outspoken about the performance of the year, the one that stunned her, and it wasn't even in a fiction film. It was a real life public figure--unnamed--who mocked a disabled reporter. "Disrespect incites disrespect." We need the press to hold power to account and out every outrage. I am paraphrasing from Streep's powerful message from the podium of the Golden Globes, as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement . Streep singled out only one outrage among so many she could have chosen from this public figure, the one who will now become the leader of the free world. Feel The Big Chill.
This was one of the most memorable moments at the Golden Globes. The winning movies may reverberate for the Academy Awards as voters' nomination ballots are due at the end of the week. The Globes opened replicating Damien Chazelle's La La production number, with some of our favorites--Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams-- stuck in L. A. traffic. Other great Globe moments: Viola Davis' introducing Meryl Streep, Dev Patel juxtaposed with Sunny Pawar, Paul Verhoeven's declaring his love for Isabelle Huppert three times, and Brie Larson's sparkly red strapless Rodarte. Oh yes, and Meryl Streep remembering our dear Princess Leia: Take your broken heart and make it into art.
A version of this post also appears on Gossip Central.
