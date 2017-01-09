Meryl Streep Cautions at the Golden Globes: Disrespect Incites Disrespect

This is a sign of things to come in the next four years: Meryl Streep outspoken about the performance of the year, the one that stunned her, and it wasn't even in a fiction film. It was a real life public figure--unnamed--who mocked a disabled reporter. "Disrespect incites disrespect." We need the press to hold power to account and out every outrage. I am paraphrasing from Streep's powerful message from the podium of the Golden Globes, as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement . Streep singled out only one outrage among so many she could have chosen from this public figure, the one who will now become the leader of the free world. Feel The Big Chill.