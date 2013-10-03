Africa's Olympic Potential

Economic growth across the African continent makes the prospect of holding the Olympic Games there an exciting one. Former IOC president, Jacques Rogge, had a desire to bring the Games to Africa, with Egypt, Kenya and Morocco considered as potential hosts. I am confident that the new IOC executive will embrace this dynamic continent, with its passionate sport-loving youth, and that an Olympic Games in Africa will be secured in the not-too-distant future.

So, in anticipation of this, we should give thought to how this could be realized on a practical level. Most African countries are not currently in a position to hold such events, and poor infrastructure presents great obstacles to would-be organizers. In the coming years, we must work to ensure that Africa develops the capacity to host such a Games: it would tap into the continent's history of athletic achievement as well as pointing toward the future.



South Africa offers an example of the successful organization of a major global event in Africa: in 2010, the FIFA World Cup was held there. Its legacy includes Soccer City in Johannesburg, a stadium that operates sustainably and has a creative and efficient management, its revenues supported by the crowd-drawing power of two popular football clubs (the Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates). But elsewhere in South Africa, the World Cup legacy is patchy. Some stadiums are not used often enough and they cost a lot of money to maintain. As Carlos Amato, a football writer for the Mail & Guardian and the Times in South Africa, wrote: "The World Cup did show us what South Africa could become, but we are a long way from that."



Establishing a powerful legacy is, of course, a vital outcome of any major games. Effective planning before and during these events has been linked to leaving an enduring mark in the years that follow. In their shared organization of the Africa Cup of Nations 2012, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea got this right. Because investment was split, the tournament enabled them to develop their infrastructure in a reasonable way and the division also helped to keep ongoing maintenance at a manageable level. In the process these two countries have shown the world that they were able to organize such a large and challenging event.