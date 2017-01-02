A Poem for the Transition

The Wreck of a Republic
They will not put their country first;
The lust for power they have nursed
Is stronger than the policies
They cast aside to grab the keys
Of agencies whose work they dodge
In preference of sabotage.
By lacking such a bloody thirst,
The best give over to the worst,
Who marshal all their energies
In scorning craft and expertise,
Without which rivals will dislodge
Their proud supremacist mirage.
Our edge is lost, our boasting cursed,
Our global dominance reversed.
With muscles withered by degrees,
We turn from dreams to elegies
And watch, without their camouflage,
A pirate captain's entourage.
Copyright © 2016 by Richard J. Rosendall. All rights reserved.
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more