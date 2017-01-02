A Poem for the Transition

The Wreck of a Republic

They will not put their country first;

The lust for power they have nursed

Is stronger than the policies

They cast aside to grab the keys

Of agencies whose work they dodge

In preference of sabotage.

By lacking such a bloody thirst,

The best give over to the worst,

Who marshal all their energies

In scorning craft and expertise,

Without which rivals will dislodge

Their proud supremacist mirage.

Our edge is lost, our boasting cursed,

Our global dominance reversed.

With muscles withered by degrees,

We turn from dreams to elegies

And watch, without their camouflage,

A pirate captain's entourage.

Copyright © 2016 by Richard J. Rosendall. All rights reserved.